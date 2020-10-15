Former public defender Earl Witter robbed at gunpoint

Former public defender, Earl Witter, was this morning held up and robbed by armed men in East Kingston.

In confirming the incident to The Gleaner, Witter said that the men stole his vehicle which had important documents inside.

Witter said he could not provide further details on the circumstances as he was being interviewed by detectives at the Elletson Road Police Station.

He went to the police station to file a report.

A police superintendent confirmed receiving an initial report from Witter about the incident.

Witter was held up and robbed by armed men in 2012.

In that incident, thieves stole a gold chain he was wearing.

He reportedly sustained minor bruises in the incident after resisting attempts by the men to also take his gold bracelet.

More information to come.

- Jason Cross

