Four JDF soldiers being questioned over St Elizabeth ganja bust

Four more Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldiers are facing questioning in relation to Tuesday’s major ganja bust and shootout in St Elizabeth.

Two JDF corporals were detained by the police and are facing criminal charges.

READ: Busted soldiers were working for drug kingpin, says cop

Acting Colonel General of Staff at the JDF, Lieutenant Colonel Dameon Creary, told a press conference at Up Park Camp this morning that a vigorous internal probe is ongoing to determine if other personnel may have been complicit in illegal activity or negligent in the execution of their official duties.

"We continue to cooperate with the Jamaica Constabulary Force," Creary said.

He disclosed that no JDF-issued weapons were involved in Tuesday’s incident.

The police reported that two guns were seized during the operation.

"The matter of the weapons used by the soldiers, I would not want to comment on, except to say that they were not JDF weapons," the colonel said.

Meanwhile, Creary indicated that three soldiers were court marshalled and discharged recently in relation to the two M16 rifles that went missing earlier this year.

He added that the weapons have still not been recovered.

The JDF headquarters was locked down in February as officers searched for the missing weapons.

- Paul Clarke

