NWC completes Washington Boulevard emergency repairs

The National Water Commission (NWC) says emergency repairs along the dual carriageway near the Patrick Drive and Washington Boulevard intersection in St Andrew have been completed.

A broken transmission main caused a major breakaway to develop along the roadway.

This affected traffic along the major thoroughfare.

The NWC says it has also carried out a temporary reinstatement of the roadway to allow for the reopening of the westbound lanes to regular traffic.

And with the repair works completed, water has been restored to the Washington Boulevard areas.

Areas now restored are Tom Cringle Drive, Duhaney Park, Washington Gardens, Washington Boulevard, Sections of Patrick City and Pembroke Hall, Sections of Molynes Road and roads leading off, Seaward Drive, Penwood, Olympic Gardens, sections of Waterhouse, and sections of Waltham.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.