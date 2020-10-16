2 more COVID-19 deaths, 65 new cases

Jamaica on Thursday recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 162.

The deceased are a 61-year-old male from St Ann and a 73-year-old male from St Mary.

One other death is under investigation, pushing that figure to 23.

Meanwhile, there were 65 new cases with ages ranging from 2 to 80 years, pushing the total to 8,132 with 4,209 being active.

Of the new cases, 29 are males, 35 are females and one is under investigation.

In the meantime, there were 172 more recoveries, increasing the total to 3,653.

Some 190 persons are in hospital with 48 being moderately ill and 16 critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 23,438 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.