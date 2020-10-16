Elderly man charged with shop breaking and larceny

Sixty-eight-year-old Clive Hamilton has been charged with shop breaking and larceny.

Hamilton, who is of no fixed address, was charged on Tuesday by the Kingston Central Police following an incident on Ocean Boulevard.

It is reported that about 6:30 p.m., the complainant securely locked his business and left for home.

Sometime after, he received information that his store was broken into.

Upon his arrival at his store, he saw that a man was locked inside and summoned the police.

The man was arrested.

