Jamaica Energy Partners celebrates 25 years of service

In September 25 years ago, Doctor Bird I (DB I), a 74.2MW power barge, was on its way from Brownsville, Texas, the United States, to Old Harbour Bay, Jamaica. This month, Jamaica Energy Partners (JEP) is proud to celebrate its silver year, a quarter-century of contributing to Jamaica’s energy needs ethically and responsibly, while sustaining Old Harbour Bay and wider communities through corporate social responsibility intervention.

“It is with much gratitude we commemorate 25 years of success in the energy industry. Since the commissioning of DB I in 1995, we remain committed to Jamaica and those in our neighbouring communities, upholding our promise to provide cost-efficient energy solutions at the highest standard of service to our customers in a safe and responsible manner. This accomplishment is the product of a diligent, compassionate, and forward-thinking team of employees, partners, suppliers, and community stakeholders who believed in the vision of the company and remained resolute in the process as it all unfolded.

Today, the Jamaica Energy Partners/InterEnergy Group says thank you to you all. Thank you for your service and support over the past 25 years,” said Wayne McKenzie, president and CEO, JEP.The company was initially established to respond to the urgent need for additional capacity on the national grid in 1994. One year later, JEP commissioned DB I, which had been previously managed and operated by foreign nationals.

In September 2002, the organisation transitioned from being foreign-managed to 100 per cent locally operated, making it the first electric company to boast a 100 per cent Jamaican workforce. In 2006, the company grew from 74 to 121 employees when JEP incorporated an additional 51MW to its total generating capacity through the implementation of DB II, located 300 yards away from DB I.

67 PER CENT GROWTH

This addition to the family represented a 67 per cent growth in the company’s generating capacity, increasing asset value and profitability. Over the past 25 years, Jamaica Energy Partners has relished considerable feats, resulting in significant growth for the company, its employees, surrounding communities, and the nation. JEP has been recognised by and values partnerships with many organisations, including, but not limited to, the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica.

In 2008, the company won rights to build, own, and operate West Kingston Power Partners. This brought the need to raise debt of US$89 million to fund construction of the US$131-million (J$16.7-billion) project during the middle of the global financial crisis. In 2019, the company experienced further growth as a result of the acquisition of Jamaica Private Power Company, the newest member of the JEP family. Together, JEP, West Kingston Power Partners, and Jamaica Private Power Company comprise the JEP Group, the largest independent power provider in Jamaica, with a total generating capacity of 250MW of power to the national grid.

This year, the company has opted for a monthlong series of activities to commemorate the silver accomplishment and to honour its 25-year long-service awardees. It has invited Jamaicans to follow JEP’s Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube pages (@jamaicaenergypartners) to view its celebratory activities. The company recently launched a mobile-friendly site that looks fresh and current, reflecting the personality of the business. Check it out at www.jamenergy.com.