JSIF-REDI ll ready to roll

Following a successful launch and stakeholders’ sensitisation public forum of the Jamaica Social Investment Fund’s-Rural Economic Development Initiative 11 (JSIF-REDI ll) project, key partners have now joined forces to endorse the initiative as well as to encourage potential agricultural and tourism enterprises islandwide to respond to the Call For Business Proposals which is now open until Wednesday, November 25 at 4 p.m.

The Call For Business Proposals will enable prospective applicants to be eligible for matching grant support to enhance the growth and development of their businesses.

The Tourism Product Develop-ment Company (TPDCo), an agency of the Ministry of Tourism, is among the key partners which will be facilitating the distribution of application forms from their offices. According to Acting Executive Director Stephen Edwards, “The TPDCo welcomes the REDI II project and is prepared to assist community tourism enterprises in enhancing their offerings and building resilient businesses.

APPLICATION FORMS

“This will help to improve livelihoods and diversify our tourism product with authentic and sustainable enterprises. Interested community tourism enterprises are encouraged to capitalise on this lucrative opportunity. The REDI II application forms can be obtained from the TPDCo offices, at our head office in Kingston or our regional offices in Ocho Rios, Falmouth, Montego Bay, Negril and Mandeville.”

The project is also targeting the agriculture sector, and the Rural Agricultural Development Authority will be the lead agency of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, which will be partnering with the JSIF to support potential groups within the various rural communities.

“The Rural Agricultural Development Authority endorses the initiative for the Call For Business Proposals to all potential agricultural enterprises across Jamaica. This project is quite viable, as it provides a great opportunity for farmers to expand their production by building sustainable agro-businesses infrastructure. We therefore urge our farmers, including those practising climate-smart agriculture technologies, to take advantage of this venture,” Executive Director Peter Thompson urged.

In clarifying the eligibility for targeted groups, the JSIF-REDI II Project Manager Kemeisha Batchan underscored the importance of the key criteria for applicants.

“Some of the main criteria are as follows: applications must be submitted by an agriculture or tourism group that is organised with its management and governance structure, including having the requisite legal registration in place. Additionally, applications from private companies may be eligible for matching grant support under the project, if the project demonstrates strong collaboration between communities and the private company, such as value-added enterprises, aggregators (large purveyors) and tour operators.

“Proof of five to 60 per cent counterpart cash contribution by way of bank statement, market demand is clearly identified and evidenced by a letter of intent and/or contracts, and group experience engaged in similar businesses; the project should also have the potential to enhance climate resilience and sufficient youth and women composition at 3o per cent and 40 per cent, respectively. Most important, if the project involves infrastructure development, the group should submit a copy of the land title or lease agreement.”

The second JSIF-REDI II project is an initiative of the Government of Jamaica being implemented by JSIF and funded through a loan agreement by the World Bank for a period of five years.