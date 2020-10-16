Major hike in FLA fee to contest gun permit denial

There has been a major jump in the fee charged by the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) for persons to file an appeal after being denied a gun permit.

The charge has moved from $12,000 to $50,000.

The change took effect yesterday.

Applicants have 21 days to file an appeal following the outcome of their application at the FLA.

The fee hike comes amid recent complaints from persons about the frequency of being denied.

Chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation, Sergeant Patrae Rowe, in a Sunday Gleaner article, raised strong concerns about what he said was the high number of cops being denied permits for personal firearms by the FLA.

Rowe said he was baffled by the number of applications being turned down on the grounds that they have not justified the need for one.

“We believe that it is completely absurd for police officers to be carrying out policing functions with police-issued firearms on a daily basis and are entrusted with the keep and care of firearms, but yet FLA is refusing members firearms,” he said.

Reacting, FLA chief executive officer, Shane Dalling, explained that allegations of domestic violence are among the main reasons cops are being denied permits for private firearms.

“The applicant’s profession is not the sole deciding factor. Persons who apply to the FLA are applying on a personal basis and are not granted firearm licences for business/work purposes,” Dalling stated.

