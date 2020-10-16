Manchester men charged over gun-related incidents

The Manchester Police arrested and charged two men with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and assault at common law in relation to separate incidents.

Charged are 41-year-old Marlon Bent, otherwise called ‘Fifty’, of Nemprell district, Manchester and 54-year-old Micheal Smith of Cedar Grove, also in Manchester.

The first incident occurred on Tuesday in Farm district in the parish.

According to reports, about 7:30 p.m., the complainant was at a bar when Bent allegedly entered, pulled a firearm from his waistband, pointed it at the complainant, uttered some words and then left in a motorcar.

A report was made to the police and Bent was pointed out to them.

He was arrested and subsequently charged.

Hours later on Wednesday, October 14 in Cedar Grove district in the parish, a dispute developed Smith and a woman.

Smith reportedly used an object to damage her property, after which he allegedly left the scene and later returned with a firearm and pointed it at the woman, who ran out of fear for her life.

She escaped unharmed and reported the incident to the police.

Smith was later pointed out to investigators and was arrested and charged.

The court dates for both men are being finalised.

