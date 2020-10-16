NWC Mandeville office temporarily closed for urgent repairs

The National Water Commission (NWC) says its Mandeville commercial office will be temporarily closed today.

The closure is to facilitate urgent building maintenance works.

Customers with queries are urged to visit the NWC's website www.nwcjamaica.com to speak with a customer care agent or call toll free-lined at 888 225 5692

Customers are also reminded that bill payments can be made on our website via the NWC iPay portal or at any approved bill payment location.

