Official funerals for DK Duncan and Jeanette Grant-Woodham

Cabinet has accorded official funerals for former Government Minister and Member of Parliament, Dr DK Duncan, and former President of the Senate, Jeanette Grant-Woodham.

Duncan, 80, passed away on Thursday, September 17 while recovering in hospital, after testing positive for COVID-19 and Grant-Woodham died on Monday, September 7 at age 82.

The official service for Duncan will be held on Sunday, October 25 at the University Chapel in Mona.

The service of thanksgiving will be restricted only to programme participants and family members and a private Interment will follow.

And private arrangements to memorialise the former Senate President have been made by her family.

Duncan, who served as Minister of National Mobilization and Human Resources between 1977 and 1980, made his contribution to public life in a career spanning some 45 years.

He first served as Member of Parliament for St Andrew East Central between 1976 and 1980.

He also served as Member of Parliament for Hanover Eastern from 2007 to 2016.

The former Cabinet minister was conferred with the Order of Distinction, Commander Class, in recognition of his contribution to the Electoral Commission.

In the meantime, a condolence book will also be opened for the former Minister at the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, October 20, now temporarily housed at the Jamaica Conference Centre, during the hours of 10:00 a.m and 3:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, Grant-Woodham, OD, JP, gave years of exceptional service to the public sector and civil society in Jamaica and has been lauded as a trailblasing educator and parliamentarian by her peers, and by the Government of Jamaica with her investiture into the Order of Distinction, Officer Class.

She was appointed to the Senate where she served from 1980 to 1989.

She was subsequently elected Deputy President and then elevated to the position of President.

She served in the distinguished role of President from 1984 to 1986 as the first female to be elected to that position.

She was appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Industry in 1986.

She was also the first female to serve in this capacity.

