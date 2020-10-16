Sagicor Foundation invests $18m in school programme

The Sagicor Foundation last week officially closed out its 2019-20 Adopt-A-School programme, having carried out major renovation work that brought the three adopted schools closer to achieving certification by the Early Childhood Commission (ECC).

With an investment of over $18 million, the foundation completed work at Petersville Early Childhood Institution (ECI) in Whitehouse, Westmoreland; Prime Time Early Childhood Institution in Denbigh, Clarendon; and St Peter Claver Infant School on Waltham Park Road in Kingston. The schools all received substantial upgrades to their physical infrastructure, with an aim to improve the teaching and learning environment and invest in their long-term sustainability.

Alysia White, executive director, Sagicor Foundation, said the annual Adopt-A-School programme, which adopts three new ECIs each year, continues to positively impact the community and reflects the foundation’s mandate to serve and contribute to national development through education and youth development.

“Research shows that the most significant stage of development is at the early childhood level, and so we understand the value of this type of investment, as positive learning outcomes at this stage can have long-lasting impact on our communities and our nation. As such, we are happy to be able to share with our stakeholders through this initiative each year,” she said.

Major UPGRADES

White further noted that with the disruption in the education sector brought on by the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the foundation provided each school with handwashing stations, as well as a computer and printer, to help schools adjust to the health and sanitisation protocols and aid the educators with providing printed and online learning solutions to the students. Some of the major renovation work done at the three schools includes the provision of a new classroom at Petersville ECI, outfitted with new furniture and learning material. The school also received upgrades to their sick bay, a new chain-link fence and new lighting.

At St Peter Claver Infant, the students’ and teachers’ bathrooms were refurbished, and the school’s play area received a major transformation, with freshly painted murals to brighten up the space, upgraded play equipment and new fencing. The play area was also resurfaced with the ECC-approved child-friendly pea gravel.

Prime Time ECI received a new bathroom, newly paved driveway, a new gate, roof repairs to one of its main buildings, as well as a covered walkway to shelter children from the rain.

All schools received a fresh paint job, new school signs, wall fans and cubbyholes for storage.

The principals at the three schools all expressed gratitude for the work done by the foundation. Simone Quest-O’Sullivan, principal, Petersville ECI, noted that her school will now achieve 100 per cent certification because of the improvements through the programme.

“Being a part of the Sagicor Foundation Adopt-A-School Programme has been phenomenal. We are extremely grateful that our institution was chosen; our staff, parents and students are all so thankful. The overall environment has been significantly enhanced and our students will have more classroom space, which will make them safer and more comfortable, when they return to school,” she said.