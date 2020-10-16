Some St Catherine communities to face power cut next week

Communities served by the Jamaica Public Service Company’s (JPS) Rhoden’s Pen substation in Old Harbour, St Catherine are to brace for several hours without electricity next week as it undertakes urgent and critical repairs to the facility.

The power will be cut from 5:00 am to 10:00 am on Tuesday, October 20.

The JPS says the repairs are necessary to address defects which can result in a vast and potentially prolonged outage.

It notes that customers are being provided with a longer notice period than the usual 48 hours.

“It is our hope that by shifting the time and giving a longer notice period, that parents, teachers and children will be better prepared for the outage. We want to facilitate any pre-planning and advanced work assignments as far as possible. We appreciate the challenges of our times and are trying to do our best to balance the need to keep the network up on the one hand, with our customers’ need for this vital commodity on the other hand,” said Director of Distribution Operations, Roger Kennedy.

The areas to be affected are New Harbour Village 1, 2 and 3, Bushy Park, Gutters, Nightingale Grove, Old Harbour Village, Rhoden’s Pen, Spring Village, Rhodens Pen, Abbot Heights, Bamboo Ridge, Bannister, Bartons, Bellas Gate, Bellefield, Bodles, Bois, Browns Hall, and Bellfield.

The communities of Bullett Tree, Colbeck, Content, Cudjoe Hill, Free Town, Ginger Ridge, Goldmine, Green Bottom, Inverness, Longsville Park, Macca Tree, Marlie Hill, Old Harbour Bay, Old Harbour Square, Palmetto Pen, Planter Hall, Point Hill, Reynolds, Rose Hall Heights, Rosewell Road, Sandy Bay, Salt River Road, Sunrise Inn and surrounding areas will also be impacted.

JPS says it is also taking other measures into careful consideration, recognising customers’ reliance on power supply.

It adds that the company remains committed to supporting the community and national development while maintaining efficiency and quality service.

