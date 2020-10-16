St Andrew man charged in connection with gun attack at shop

The police have laid charges against a man in connection with a gun attack at a shop along Payne Avenue, Kingston 11.

Twenty-five-year-old Anthony Richards, otherwise called ‘Dabbi Dabbi’, of Kirk Avenue, Havendale, St Andrew, has been charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The charges stem from an incident on Friday, June 05.

The police report that about 9:40 p.m., the two complainants were among a group of persons at a shop in the area purchasing food when a white motorcar drove up and armed men aboard opened gunfire at the crowd.

It was later discovered that the complainants were shot in the leg.

Subsequent investigations identified Richards as a suspect.

He was later arrested and charged after being interviewed.

His court date is to be finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.