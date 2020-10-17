Caribbean Airlines resumes flights between Guyana and New York

With the opening of the borders in Guyana, Caribbean Airlines says it will operate its first commercial service between Guyana and New York, on Monday, October 19.

“2020 has been an unprecedented year for aviation. Our customers in Guyana and North America can count on Caribbean Airlines to reconnect them with their family and friends. We attach tremendous importance to our valued Guyanese customers and their loyalty to the airline, ” said CEO of Caribbean Airlines, Garvin Medera.

Medera continued: “We assure you, that Caribbean Airlines observes safety protocols which are aligned with the highest international standards for the protection and well-being of our customers and employees.”

The airline will roll out its entire flight schedule for Guyana next week.

