Firearm and ammunition seized in St Catherine, man in custody

Lawmen attached to the St Catherine South Division have arrested a man after he was found in possession of an illegal firearm and five rounds of ammunition on Big Lane, Central Village in St. Catherine on Friday, October 16.

Reports fare that about 4:45 a.m., two men were seen acting in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the police.

Upon the approach of the police, both men ran.

A .38 revolver along with five .38 rounds of ammunition fell from one of them. That man was subsequently caught and taken into custody.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

