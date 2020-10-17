Jamaica on Friday recorded six more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 168.

Coincidentally, a 74-year-old male of a Manchester address also died post-surgery for a condition unrelated to COVID-19.

The country also recorded 63 new infections with ages ranging from 3 months to 85 years, increasing the overall figure to 8,195 cases with 4,265 of them being active.

Twenty-four of the new cases are men with the other 37 being females.

The six new COVID-19 deaths are:

An 83-year-old female of a St. Catherine address

A 58-year-old male of a Westmoreland address

A 95-year-old male of a Clarendon address

An 87-year-old male of a Kingston and St. Andrew address

A 71-year-old female of a St. Catherine address

A 52-year-old male of a St. Catherine address

No recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Some 175 persons are in hospital with 38 of them being moderately ill and nine critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine while 23,062 are in home quarantine.

