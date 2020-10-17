Soldier hospitalised after being stabbed by another at Up Park Camp

A member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is now in hospital after he was stabbed allegedly by another soldier during an altercation at the army's Up Park Camp headquarters in St Andrew yesterday.

He is expected to recover.

The incident is another crime involving a member of the army following the arrests of two soldiers who were caught earlier this week transporting 1,500 pounds of ganja in a JDF service vehicle.

According to reports, four soldiers got into an altercation inside the new Jamaica National Service Corp building at Up Park Camp.

It's reported that during the dispute a ratchet knife was used to stab one of the soldiers in his back.

