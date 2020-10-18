3 new COVID-19 deaths, 79 additional cases

Jamaica on Saturday recorded three COVID deaths, increasing the tally to 171.

One other death is under investigation.

Meanwhile, there were 79 new cases, with ages ranging from 3 to 72 years, pushing the total to 8,274 with 4,133 active.

The deceased are:

A 76-year-old male of a St. James address

A 70-year-old female of a Manchester address

An 81-year-old male of a St. Ann address

Of the new cases, 17 are males and 62 are females.

In the meantime, there were 206 more recoveries, increasing the total to 3,859

Some 176 persons are in hospital with 17 being moderately ill and 15 critically ill.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

