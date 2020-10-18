Driver, teenager killed after truck crashes onto St Mary river bed

The driver of an ill-fated truck, which plunged onto the rocky bed of the Wag River in the community of Devon Pen, St. Mary, died from injuries sustained Friday night.

He has been identified as Lancelot Wilson. Thirteen-year-old Jordon Bowen also died during the accident.

According to reports, at 10:35 p.m., on Friday night, Wilson was heading in the direction of Castleton Gardens, when upon approaching the Devon Pen bridge, he reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

The truck ripped through the guard rail of the bridge before landing on its side in the partially dried and stony river bed.

Residents say they ran to assist the occupants of the vehicle, who were trapped in the wreckage.

Wilson and Bowen were rushed to hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Conrad, an alleged eyewitness, told The Gleaner that the truck appeared to have blown a tyre, which may have led to the accident.

According to him, an explosion was heard several seconds before the truck hit the guard rail and plunged into the river bed.

The accident is under investigation by the Castleton Gardens police.

