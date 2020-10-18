Soldier arrested after allegedly firing weapon in dispute with wife

A Jamaica Defence Force soldier has been taken into police custody after allegedly discharging his licensed firearm during a domestic dispute with at his wife.

She was not injured.

According to a police report, the altercation happened yesterday after the soldier found videos and messages in the phone of his 29-year-old wife.

The soldier's licenced firearm has been seized for ballistic examination.

The police report said the two were at home in Portmore, St Catherine, about 2 a.m, when the woman was awoken after being hit twice in the face.

It is further reported that an argument developed over the videos and pictures found in her phone.

The police report said the soldier allegedly fired two rounds from his personal firearm in the direction of his wife.

The police were called and the soldier was taken into custody.



