2 more COVID-19 deaths, 47 new cases

Jamaica on Sunday recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 173.

The deceased are a 65-year-old female and a 57-year-old male, both of addresses in St. James

Two more cases were recorded as coincidental deaths, increasing that total to 14.

The two newly classified coincidental deaths were previously under investigation.

And two other fatalities are being probed, pushing that figure to 24.

Meanwhile, there were 47 new cases with ages ranging from 8 to 72 years, pushing the total to 8,321 with 4,084 being active.

Of the new cases, 20 are males and 27 are females.

In the meantime, there were 92 more recoveries, increasing the total to 3,951.

Some 171 persons are in hospital with 46 being moderately ill and 12 critically ill.

Ten persons are in government quarantine, while 24,208 are at home.

