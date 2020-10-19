$23 million repair for West End Road in Negril

The National Works Agency (NWA) and Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) have partnered to effect improvements along sections of West End Road in Negril, Westmoreland at a cost of $23 million.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Office, Janel Ricketts, says the project involves the construction of sidewalks along critical sections of the roadway.

These include areas in the vicinity of St Mary’s Anglican Church as well as the Negril Branch Library, which is in close proximity to the Negril Primary School.

“So it will improve pedestrian safety for the users of that particular roadway, primarily the students who attend the institution,” she told JIS News.

Additionally, Ricketts said that a section of the roadway, in the vicinity of the library, which was been undermined, will be repaired.

“This will include the construction of a gabion retaining wall to protect the roadway from coastal action. We will also be filling in sections of the roadway as we complete the gabion work, and will be putting asphaltic concrete in place,” she further indicated.

The project also involves drain cleaning and improvement of the drainage system along the roadway, inclusive of the construction of curb and channel drains, and a V drain.

The works, which are being undertaken by Britalex Construction Company Limited and commenced in early October, are expected to be significantly completed by the end of the year.

