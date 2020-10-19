Clarendon man charged over gun attack

Twenty-one-year-old Andrew Benton, otherwise called 'Que', of Gibb Town, Water Lane, Clarendon has been charged with illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, robbery with aggravation, and wounding with intent.

Benton was accosted and pointed out on an identification parade on Saturday, October 17.

His court date is to be finalised.

The police report that about 4:30 p.m on Friday, October 09, the complainant was at work along Water lane in the parish when he was approached by two armed men who open fire hitting him.

He was taken to hospital where he was admitted in stable condition.

