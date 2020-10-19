Dalvey thirsts for water

With blue storage drums at every stop and corner, the Holland Town community in Dalvey, St Thomas, has been suffering from a lack of running water in the pipes of the residents since 2007.

This was revealed by despondent residents who say they are tired of the water woes.

“We used to get running water back in the day from a tank in another community, and I don’t know what happened. The water just stopped coming in our pipes. The tank is still there right now, but it’s either empty or needs repairing, I don’t know but we are not getting any answers,” shared Judith Stewart of Holland Town.

Swatting flies and mosquitoes out of the way, Lebert Gardener journeyed into what seemed a burial ground, where numerous drums of water sat.

Admitting that he is uncomfortable with storing the water among the graves, he shared that he has no other choice as the water trucks are unable to reach his tank at the back of his yard.

Residents weary

According to Gardener, “We have to have a whole heap of drums or we won’t get any water. A long time we a do this and we tired of it now. We need running water in our pipes right now or else when we gone and the younger ones dem come up it going to be the same problem. Dem claim that dem fix the pipeline and the water still can’t come. Mi have some whole heap of grandchildren coming up and mi can’t afford to let them come see this condition same way. I want them to see better, so please, I’m asking that this be fixed as soon as possible.”

The residents also told The Gleaner that they are terrified of the possibility of a dengue outbreak in the community as the drummed up water acts as a breeding site for the mosquitoes.

“Our greatest fear right now is dengue because a young guy from round the road died from it earlier this year,” said Stewart.

She continued, “When is not one thing it’s the next. We really need some help this side. Night-time is pure problem when you look up in your rooftop or around the place how the mosquito dem swarm you. I have to ask the vector control people to throw something in the drums whenever they do pass this side, which is hardly, but I’m very scared. Mosquito and dengue are serious issues so we need our water problem to be addressed so we can stop have the drum drum dem ‘bout the place.”