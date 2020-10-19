More than 300 warned for breaching COVID regulations in St Catherine

The police are reporting that more than 300 persons were warned for breaches of the disaster risk management regulations in the St Catherine South Division on Sunday.

Further, two persons of interest were arrested in cases of shooting.

Between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., roadblocks were mounted along Hellshire main road, Caymanas Bay Road, Dyke Road, and Old Harbour Bay main road in the parish.

The police were supported by the Jamaica Defence Force.

The results of the operation are as follow:

• 443 vehicles were stopped.

• 156 vehicles searched.

• 300 vehicle documents were checked.

• 33 tickets were issued for breaches of the Road Traffic Act.

• 3 motor cars and a motorcycle were seized.

• 4 persons were detained.

• 7 offensive weapons and a quarter pound of ganja were seized.

