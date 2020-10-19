Regional Briefs

St Vincent PM warns overseas campaigners for opposition party

KINGSTOWN (CMC):

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has issued a warning to the persons who he says are behind the main opposition New Democratic Party’s (NDP) campaign, telling them that if they enter the country, “they will not leave”.

On Saturday, Gonsalves restated his claim that supporters of citizenship by investment are financing the main opposition NDP’s campaign and are using language that in local parlance is often interpreted as threatening.

“I tell you, the NDP campaign is controlled, paid for and run by foreigners based in Switzerland and in Hong Kong – run by passport sellers,” Gonsalves told party supporters. “But I am telling them, if they put foot in St Vincent and the Grenadines, they will not leave here.”

Bermuda premier appoints AG as acting minister to fill vacancy

HAMILTON (CMC):

Premier David Burt has appointed Attorney General Kathy Lynn Simmons as acting minister of community affairs and sport after accepting the resignation of a new senator shortly after his appointment.

Rolfe Commissiong, who stepped down ahead of the general election earlier this month after admitting to a “mistake” two years ago, was subsequently appointed to the Senate and handed the community affairs and sport portfolio.

But Commissiong resigned from the posts “with immediate effect” two days later after the appointment sparked backlash from activists and others who cited the reasons for him quitting as an MP before the election in which the Progressive Labour Party (PLP) scored a resounding 30-6 victory.

Appointing Simmons, who is also minister of legal affairs, is a stop-gap measure, and finding an experienced person for the Upper House vacancy appears to have been a stumbling block so far for Burt.

But a government spokeswoman said: “Ms Simmons will act until a substantive minister is appointed, which will happen before the convening of Parliament [next month].”

Two other Senate vacancies are also still to be filled.