Shearer’s birthplace to be declared a heritage site

The Martha Brae, Trelawny, birthplace of former Prime Minister Hugh Shearer is to be declared a heritage site and the family house in the community, in which he grew, restored.

The announcement was made yesterday by Culture Minister Olivia Grange during the National Heritage Week Thanksgiving Church Service at the William Knibb Memorial Baptist Church in Falmouth, Trelawny.

Shearer, the island’s third prime minister, was head of Government from 1967 to 1972.

Grange also announced that the promised life-size statue of decorated Jamaican Olympian Usain Bolt would be erected in Falmouth in December.

“It is my pleasure to say to you ... that his statue is ready to be erected here in the town ... [and] this is a gift to the parish of Trelawny,” she said.

Grange further advised that Troy Primary School in the parish would also, in short order, be renamed the Veronica Campbell Brown Primary School in tribute to the athlete.

She noted that Trelawny, which is currently celebrating 250 years as a parish, has contributed significantly to Jamaica’s cultural diversity and development.

The minister pointed out that Trelawny was the third-largest supplier of domestic agricultural products and provides the perfect environment that the upcoming generation needs to flourish.

“Trelawny boasts an inspiring history of resilience dating back to its inception in the 17th century. This parish has given so much to Jamaica,” Grange said.

National Heritage Week 2020 is being observed under the theme ‘Celebrating a Heritage of Resilience and Pride’.

Against this background, Falmouth Mayor Collen Gager implored citizens of Trelawny, and, by extension, Jamaica, to unite to overcome the challenges being faced by the nation.

“We must be our brother’s keeper instead of tearing down each other. We must seek to uplift those who are weak and protect the vulnerable as we celebrate our heroes and bask in the milestone of 250 years as a parish. Let us embrace our past, and with resilience and pride, embrace the future,” he said during the service.