St Ann electrician charged with murder

Thirty-six-year-old Everett Duncan, an electrician of Greenwich Park, St Ann has been charged with murder after he reportedly confessed to the killing of a man in Runaway Bay in the parish.

The police report that about 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, October 08, the body of 38-year-old Patrick Spence was found lying on a dirt track with multiple stab wounds.

The police were alerted and an investigation was launched.

Duncan was implicated and subsequently arrested on Friday, October 16.

He was charged on Sunday, October 18.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.