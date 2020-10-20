43 residents, staff test positive for COVID at The Golden Age Home

The Health and Wellness Ministry is reporting that a cluster of COVID cases has been found at The Golden Age Home in Vineyard Town, Kingston.

So far, of the 72 samples taken, 43 residents and staff have tested positive.

The ministry said the cluster was uncovered as part of its ongoing islandwide surveillance of senior citizens’ homes and infirmaries.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the testing of all 428 residents and 162 staff members is expected to be completed in the next two to three days.

In the meantime, emergency management protocols have been triggered at the facility.

Those tested positive have been put in isolation while

others are being placed in quarantine pending the outcome of their results.

"All residents and staff are to be monitored closely even as the section of the facility from where the initial positive tests have come is managed with enhanced infection prevention and control procedures," said a ministry spokesperson in a statement late Tuesday evening.

The ministry further said it will be providing support to

review and strengthen the infection prevention and control measures at the home.

It will also be seeking to review the protocols to increase the surveillance and monitoring of similar facilities to reduce transmission among the vulnerable population.

