Bodies of headless men found on Plum Lane identified

Investigators from the police’s Criminal Investigation Branch have identified the two men whose headless bodies were recently found in the community of Whitehall Avenue in St Andrew.

They are Mark Wellington, otherwise called ‘Blackie’, of a Maxfield Avenue address and Leonardo Hendricks, otherwise called ‘Platty’, of a Kew Lane address, also in the Maxfield area.

Investigators believe the men were killed in connection with ongoing gang violence in a section of Maxfield Avenue called Rome.

It is believed that they were lured to the Whitehall Avenue area where they met their demise.

The two bodies were found with their heads severed at a premises on Plum Lane, which is off Whitehall Avenue on Friday, October 16.

One of the heads has since been recovered.

Investigations are ongoing.

