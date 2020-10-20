Farmer arrested for attempted murder after two years on the run

A St James farmer wanted for attempted murder has been arrested and charged after two years on the run.

Forty-four-year-old Bradley Foster was held in the parish on Sunday.

A court date has not yet been finalised.

Foster, who is from Farm Heights in St James is accused of using a knife to stab another man several times to the left side of his body on July 13, 2018.

Foster then fled the community.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was admitted.

The police say after intense investigations, Foster was finally arrested on Sunday and subsequently charged following an interview.

