Growth & Jobs | JN Fund Managers implements online appointment system

JN FUND Managers has implemented its online appointment system as a part of its digitisation strategy to deliver a technological advanced system where clients can access their wealth information, financial adviser, as well as research and market information.

Sharon Whitelocke, deputy general manager of JN Fund Managers, noted that these are areas of the overall digitisation strategy being employed by the company, as the organisation seeks to deliver its wealth management business using a client-centric approach.

“The overall objective is to be accessible to our clients in their respective settings, whether that be at home or on the go. The features of this system are that it is quick, easy to use and convenient,” said Whitelocke.

She pointed out that although the pandemic has negatively impacted the country and daily way of life, sound financial planning is even more important.

“We want our clients to know that we remain committed to their well-being and through this facility, our delivery to them has been enhanced,” Whitelocke informed.

Explaining how the system works, Whitelocke said that clients are encouraged to log on to the JN Fund Managers corporate website at https://www.jnfunds.com/and click on the ‘Schedule an Appointment’ button, which will take them to the financial advisers’ page. From there, the client can select the financial adviser they wish to meet with.

“Once the financial adviser is selected, the client is allowed to select the time most convenient for them to meet with the adviser. Clients will also be asked to provide some preliminary information so as to assist the financial adviser to prepare for their consultation,” she explained.

After the appointment is booked, there is an automatic online meeting scheduled in the calendar of both the client and the financial adviser.

Whitelocke explained that one objective of the new initiative is to improve the efficiency of JN Fund Managers in meeting its clients’ needs and to enhance their experience.

She highlighted that the service is not only available to existing clients, but also to potential clients. The main services offered through the initiative include: advice about financial markets; assistance to examine investment portfolios; guidance in terms of the market performance and market projections. She stated that there was no cost for this service.

The online appointment system has been in place for approximately one month now, and Whitelocke advised that the feedback from clients has been very positive.

“We encourage individuals to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols and to be assured of JN’s commitment to helping you find a way,” she added.