Hanover resident charged for wounding man in gun attack

The Hanover Police have charged 20-year-old Ackeme Spence, otherwise called ‘AJ’, of Medley district in the parish in connection with a shooting incident in Askenish district.

The police report that about 8:30 p.m. on Monday, April 27, the complainant was travelling along the roadway when Spence allegedly attacked him and fired several shots in his direction, causing injuries to his left leg.

An investigation was launched and Spence was arrested on Thursday, October 15.

He was charged for wounding with intent following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney on Sunday, October 18.

A court date is being finalised.

