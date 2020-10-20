NWA clearing roads blocked by landslides in St Andrew and St Catherine

The National Works Agency (NWA) says teams are working to restore access along a number of roadways blocked by landslides in St Andrew and St Catherine.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says four corridors in St Andrew and one in St Catherine are affected.

He says equipment has been mobilised to clear the Williamsfield to Glengoffe roadway in St Catherine which is completely blocked.

The Temple Hall roadway in west rural St Andrew has been reduced to single lane in the vicinity of the Clubhouse area while the St. Christopher to Glengoffe corridor is affected by landslides at Top Road.

The Golden Spring to Mount Airy roadway which was previously blocked has since been cleared.

Meanwhile, the NWA says it is aware of the uncomfortable driving condition of the roadway between 7 and 11 Miles in Bull Bay, St Andrew due to the deposit of washed down silt.

It says equipment has been engaged to have the roadway cleaned following the morning peak traffic.

Until then, motorists will face delays when using the corridor.

In the western end of the island, NWA work crews are focused on addressing areas that were previously affected by flooding. The Blue Diamond Drain in Rose Hall, St James, the source of flooding at the Riu Hotel at the weekend, is currently being cleaned while similar works on the Chelsea drain in Irwin is set to begin shortly.

The NWA says it will continue to monitor roadways in affected areas and update the public accordingly.

Motorists are, however, being reminded to use the roads according to the existing driving condition.

