One additional COVID-19 death, 53 new cases

Jamaica on Monday recorded one additional COVID-19 death, pushing the tally to 174.

The deceased is an 85-year-old male of a St Ann address.

Meanwhile, there were 53 new cases with ages ranging from 1 to 90 years, pushing the total to 8,374 with 4,085 being active.

Of the new cases, 28 are males and 25 are females.

In the meantime, there were 51 more recoveries, increasing the total to 4,002.

Some 168 persons are in hospital with 22 being moderately ill and nine critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 24,487 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.