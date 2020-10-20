Partygoers caught breaching COVID rules booked for court November 24

The 34 people held at a party in Parrot Close, Hellshire, St Catherine in breach of COVID containment regulations are to appear in court on November 24.

They were arrested and charged on Heroes' Day, Monday.

Over the holiday, the police had ramped up enforcement activities in the St Catherine South Division.

More than 200 others across the division were warned for prosecution for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Regulations.

St Catherine South Police Heroes' Day log :

*Five offensive weapons seized

*442 persons searched

*339 motor vehicles stopped

*210 persons warned for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Regulations

*96 sets of vehicle documents inspected

*27 tickets issued for breaches of the Road Traffic Act

