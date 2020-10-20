Paulwell supporting Hanna for PNP president but will not campaign for her

People’s National Party (PNP) vice-president Phillip Paulwell is supporting Lisa Hanna's bid for party president.

Hanna, the Member of Parliament for St Ann South Eastern will face off with the St Andrew Southern Member of Parliament Mark Golding on November 7.

In a statement Tuesday, Paulwell said although Hanna is the better candidate, he would not be campaigning.

Instead, the PNP vice-president said he would "reserve" himself to assist in ensuring a united party after the election.

"As is my abiding principle, I pledge my loyalty to the new leader, once elected," said Paulwell.

Meanwhile, Paulwell said he carefully considered the matter before making a decision on who to support.

Among the issues Paulwell said he considered are, the need for unity and for the rebuilding of the PNP.

The PNP vice-president also said he consulted widely and examined the potential contribution of both aspirants before concluding that Hanna was the better choice to renew and re-energise the party.

According to Paulwell, he was also mindful of public opinion polls on the party's leadership.

Polls have shown that Hanna is more favoured than Golding.

"After the record low turnout of 37 per cent in the September 3 general election, I believe it would be unwise to ignore the views expressed by persons at all demographic levels of the society," he said.

He has urged both teams to campaign vigorously, bearing in mind the imperative of unity and the protection of the image and reputation of the PNP.

