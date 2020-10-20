St Catherine man charged following gun seizure

Thirty-year-old Andrew Hines of Big Lane, Central Village in St Catherine was on Sunday arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police report that about 7:10 a.m., a team was on operation in the community.

According to the police, the team reportedly observed Hines allegedly pulling a firearm from his waistband and discarding it as he fled.

The firearm was retrieved and found to be one .38 revolver containing five rounds of ammunition.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

