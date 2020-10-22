Thu | Oct 22, 2020

Corporate Hands | Day and Night Salon gives 25 tablets to school

Published:Thursday | October 22, 2020 | 2:24 PM
Daenia Ashpole, managing director of Day and Night Beauty Salon and Spa, hands over 25 tablets to Marcia McDonald, principal of Carberry Court Special School.
Contributed
