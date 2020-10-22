Corporate Hands | JN Foundation donates toys, furniture to Victims Services Division

The Victims Services Division at the Ministry of Justice was the recipient of play therapy toys [??], books and furniture that will assist the organisation to better administer counselling to children who are exposed to trauma and crime. Presenting the gifts was Onyka Barrett Scott (centre), general manager of the JN Foundation. Participating in the presentation were (from left): Graceann Stewart-McFarlane, chief technical director in the Ministry of Justice; Delroy Chuck, minister of justice; Reverend Osbourne Bailey, director of the Victim Services Division; and Sancia Bennett Templer, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Justice. The presentation took place recently at the ministry.