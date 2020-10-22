Corporate Hands | Magna Motors supports breast cancer fight

From left: Margaret Stephens, client sales adviser – Magna Motors; Michael Leslie, acting executive director – Jamaica Cancer Society; Erick Gutierrez, managing director, and Etmour Williams, marketing manager, Magna Motors, during the handover of a symbolic cheque to the Jamaica Cancer Society to ensure that 32 persons are given the opportunity to access free mammogram screening during October. Magna Motors has committed to raising funds through making a donation of US$5 for every person who test- drive their 2020 Tucson in October.