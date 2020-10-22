Corporate Hands | Sterling fêtes front-line workers at Spanish Town Hospital

Spanish Town Hospital representatives (from left) Dr Stuart Murray, senior medical officer; Leon Walters, patients affairs manager; Candace Thompson, deputy director, nursing services; and Dwayne Neil, assistant vice-president, personal financial planning, Sterling Asset Management. Sterling Asset Management showed appreciation for COVID-19 front-line workers by treating staff at the Spanish Town Hospital to a healthy lunch. Many doctors and nurses have been working very long shifts with barely a break to eat.