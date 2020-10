Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams (centre), and clinical coordinator at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James, Dr Delroy Fray (right), representing the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), accept a donation of information and communication technology (ICT) devices from Chief Executive Officer for the Universal Service Fund (USF), Daniel Dawes. The presentation was made during a handover ceremony at the WRHA’s office in Montego Bay, St James, on Friday.