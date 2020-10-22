Five more COVID deaths, 155 new cases

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded five more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 179.

Two of the cases were previously under investigation.

The deceased:

A 61-year-old male from St James

A 39-year-old male from St James

A 61-year-old male from Portland

A 67-year-old male from St Mary

A 52-year-old male from St Mary

Another death is now under investigation.

Meanwhile, there were 155 new COVID-19 cases with ages ranging from 6 months to 93 years.

This means there are now 8,600 COVID cases with 4,214 active.

Of the new cases, 79 are males and 76 are females.

In the meantime, there were 79 more recoveries, increasing the total to 4,095.

Some 164 persons are in hospital with 19 being moderately ill and eight critical.

One person is in government quarantine, while 25,429 are at home.

