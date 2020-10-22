Gizzy makes sweeping move with eight-timer

DANE Nelson starred Saturday’s 10-race card and Gizzy, predictably, ran riot with eight of 10 winners, including the last six to nail the $5,091 Twilight 6 with a $1,440 outlay.

Rookie also spotted the Twilight 6 for $1,440 and Shaggy became the second tipster to grab a Reggae 6, using $2,160 to corner the $15,594 payout.

Shaggy joined The Clockman in the hunt for the ‘Most Reggae 6’ incentive, which has an annual prize money of $10,000.

However, the day belonged to Gizzy, who remains adamant that his jockey, 2012-14 champion, Dane Nelson, will reel in Anthony Thomas for the 2020 title. Thomas starts this weekend with a 13-win lead over Nelson.

After opening with back-to-back winners, ASHLEY’S GLORY and SMOKEY TOPAZ, Gizzy went on a roll with Nelson’s four-timer – GENERAL MUBARAK, TRULY AMAZING, SANTORINI and CHIEF OF STATE – before closing the show with BURLIN and ADORE BRILLIANCE.

Gizzy’s eight-race win blitz took him from next-to-last to third on 17 winners in the in the monthly $10,000 Most Wins category now being led by Indian Flame on 19.

Indian Flame, who has had August-September winner, The Clockman, in his crosshairs, spotted five winners to his rival’s four, including two Nelson winners, SANTORINI and CHIEF OF STATE.

However, look for The Clockman to come roaring back from one down with three meets to decide October’s winner. Gizzy will also be a dangerous tipster with Nelson aiming to eat into Thomas’ lead in the jockeys’ standings.