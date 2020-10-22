NHF cops award for outstanding response during COVID-19

THE NATIONAL Health Fund (NHF) was awarded Best Public Sector Company by the Jamaica Customer Service Association (JaCSA) and the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) at the recently held Excellence in Service Awards on October 8, 2020, during a digital ceremony.

The JaCSA/PSOJ Excellence in Service Awards seek to recognise organisations for the outstanding service they have demonstrated so far during the pandemic by applying new and innovative ways of serving customers; practising cleanliness and safety protocols; employing timely, clear and concise communication and surpassing customers’ expectations.

Nominees were required to submit a video showing how they responded to their internal and external customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The NHF emerged the overall winner from among five competitors in the Best Public Sector Company category.

In response, chief executive officer of the NHF, Everton Anderson, said: “We are committed to serving our country and the citizens of Jamaica. We are really, as a public body, humbled to be acknowledged, and we commend your organisation for your continued focus on customer service. As an agency of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, we’ve often been called upon during the COVID-19 period to support our local public healthcare sector. While doing so, we have endeavoured to ensure the safety of our staff, while providing more ways in which our customers can receive their medication.”

Deputy chairman of the JaCSA, Richard Rowe, congratulated the NHF for the remarkable work that it has been doing. “As a leading health agency, the NHF was expected to respond in a particular way. However, we are congratulating them because their response has been phenomenal … indeed, extraordinary,” Rowe said.

Over the period since the first COVID-19 case in Jamaica, the NHF has renovated and procured equipment for health facilities and introduced innovative services for customers, such as early refills and increased supply of medication, home delivery and the availability of a mobile pharmacy unit to serve persons in quarantined communities.