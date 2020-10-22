Tertiary students get financial assistance

WESTERN BUREAU:

TERTIARY STUDENTS who received financial assistance valued at more than $3 million from their St James West Central member of Parliament, Marlene Malahoo-Forte, promised to transform their community following the end of their course of studies in the next two years.

Whitney Williston, a second-year management student at the University of the West Indies, Mona, Western Jamaica campus, said that since the COVID -19 pandemic started to affect Jamaica, she has struggled to cope financially.

“I really appreciate this because this pandemic period has weighed a lot on me,” Williston said after collecting a cheque valued at $75,000 towards her tuition.”I found it hard to focus at home and began to source some help. Now that this has come, I am really grateful for what my member of parliament has done for me.”

“My community is very small, but the youths there need some help,” she told The Gleaner, while pointing out that she was making sure that she acquired all the knowledge she could so that she could help other young people in her community.

“I want to do a double major in entrepreneurship to open facilities that will help youths to become more independent towards their goals so that they will put down crime and violence,” the Tucker resident said.

Nalese Smith, a second-year student, who is studying social work at the Northern Caribbean University and who hails from the community of Retirement, said it was only fair to give back to someone in need, having benefited from those who have paid it forward so that she could attain her tertiary education

“Yes, upon receiving my bachelor’s degree, I intend to use my training as a social worker to help the community in understanding the need to live peaceably with themselves and their neighbours and to socialise with each other in order to build better community integration,” Smith said.

She told The Gleaner that the assistance she received meant a great deal largely because she was behind on her tuition payment at school.

“While my school is a little understanding, I really needed the help, so I am going to take this assistance and continue my learning and press towards ensuring that I receive a tertiary education that will help me, my family, and the wider community of Retirement.”

Malahoo-Forte, attorney general, said that over 600 persons from among her constituents have reached out to her for assistance.

“We received over 60 [applications] for tuition, but for general back-to-school assistance, we have over 600. We are trying to assist everyone, dealing with the neediest first, so unless persons are on PATH and are getting assistance through the programme, I am trying my best to assist everyone,” Malahoo-Forte said after a brief cheque-presentation ceremony at her constituency office at Alice Eldemire Drive in St James yesterday.