3 more COVID-19 deaths, 38 new cases

Jamaica on Thursday recorded three more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 182.

Two other fatalities are under investigation, increasing that figure to 25.

The latest deceased are:

A 77-year-old male from St. James

An 88-year-old male from St. James

A 91-year-old female from St. Ann

Meanwhile, there were 38 new cases with ages ranging from 9 to 85 years, pushing the total to 8,638 with 4,186 being active.

Of the new cases, seven are males and 30 are females with one under investigation.

In the meantime, there were 61 more recoveries, increasing the total to 4,156.

Some 152 persons are in hospital with 19 being moderately ill and eight critically ill.

No one is in government quarantine, however, 26,263 are at home.

