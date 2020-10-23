Abrahams touts safety of JUTC amid COVID-positive cases

Managing Director of the Jamaica Urban Transport Company (JUTC), Paul Abrahams, has disclosed that 35 positive cases of COVID-19 have been recorded at the company’s corporate offices and that a total of 142 staff members had been placed in isolation as a result.

Abrahams, who was on Thursday addressing a virtual press conference organised by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, did not say over what time period persons tested positive.

He stressed that as far back as January, the state-owned bus company instituted educational programmes to alert staff of the threat of COVID-19.

Jamaica recorded its first case on March 10.

Abrahams stated that JUTC buses are sanitised daily and that “high touch” areas of the buses are cleaned every 15 to 20 minutes.

“Having 150,000 persons on your buses every day and not knowing anything about them, definitely classifies us as a high risk,” he said.

He said passengers have been compliant for the most part with COVID-19 protocols on JUTC buses.

- Nadine Wilson-Harris

